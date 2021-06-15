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Somethings Coming and it Isn't Good...
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100 views • June 15, 2021
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Canadian Prepper
One of the greatest threats to critical infrastructure that we currently face, this is how an all out global cyberconflict would start. The first 24 hrs of global conflict may play out like this.
For more information about cybersecurity and cyberwar or cyberattacks check out Nicole Perloths book/ and this very informative podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8bbO...
Canadian Prepper
One of the greatest threats to critical infrastructure that we currently face, this is how an all out global cyberconflict would start. The first 24 hrs of global conflict may play out like this.
For more information about cybersecurity and cyberwar or cyberattacks check out Nicole Perloths book/ and this very informative podcast
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8bbO...
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