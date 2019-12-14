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Populism Rising As Boris Johnson Destroys Socialist Party In UK Elections - War Room Full Show
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26 views • December 14, 2019
Savanah Hernandez hosts the War Room on Friday the 13th to discuss the UK elections with Harrison Smith, the echo chamber media with Darrin McBreen and Jon Bowne and the true way to handle a liberal with Frank Cavanagh. Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is also exposed for abusing his interns live on the show!! Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!
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