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NS 4 | The Strategy Of Taking Action (Pt. 1)
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4 views • July 30, 2019
Some people don't want to pursue their idea, goals, or thoughts because they get concerned about all of the obstacles and problems that might arise. But what you can do is take action on that thought, idea, or goal and deal with the problems or obstacles as they come up. Check out the video.
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