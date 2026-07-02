Join the discussion on this episode: https://www.faithnfreedom.social/c/freedom-truth/tina-peters-with-trump-declassification-incoming-b2t-show-jul-1-2026

Tina Peters with Trump. Declassification Incoming! Tina Peters had lunch with Trump and I am sure educated him on the Selection Machines. Trump also says Pulte can declassify anything he wants to and John Solomon reports that new 2020 election foreign interference is about to be revealed by Trump.





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Rick opened the show excited about moving the second hour into WordNWorship teaching, building directly on Amanda Grace’s powerful interview about hearing God’s voice. He encouraged everyone to stay for worship and biblical encouragement after the news segment.

In the news hour Rick covered Tina Peters’ White House visit with President Trump, Acting DNI Bill Pulte’s aggressive declassification efforts, reactions to the Supreme Court birthright citizenship ruling, Trump’s economic moves, and the upcoming Republican Midterm Convention in Dallas. The show closed with strong encouragement and a transition into the new WordNWorship teaching series.

Quick Answers

What happened with Tina Peters and President Trump?

Tina Peters, a 70-year-old Gold Star mom who battled cancer, visited President Trump at the White House. Trump posted about the visit and highlighted the pardon that helped secure her release from a Colorado prison. She served time after taking forensic images of election machines that showed clear fraud.

What is Acting DNI Bill Pulte focused on?

Acting DNI Bill Pulte is cleaning house and declassifying a large volume of information. President Trump directed him to declassify almost everything, including more evidence on 2020 election fraud, foreign interference, voter rolls, and election machine connections. John Solomon is assisting on the committee.

What was the Supreme Court’s ruling on birthright citizenship?

The Court ruled 6-3 against Trump’s executive order. A 5-4 split on the constitutional issue leaves room for Congress to pass stronger legislation. The Justice Department will now prioritize investigations into birth tourism.

What new teaching is Rick starting in the second hour?

Rick is moving into WordNWorship for a teaching series based on Amanda Grace’s interview. It focuses on “My Sheep Hear My Voice” and covers her story of obedience, preparation through trials, and practical steps every believer can take to hear God’s voice more clearly today.

Why is Harry Reid’s 1993 clip important right now?

In 1993 Harry Reid strongly opposed birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and criticized asylum abuse. A current representative plans to reintroduce Reid’s exact wording in new legislation.

What are Trump Accounts and why do they matter?

Trump highlighted Micron’s $250 million investment connected to Trump Accounts. These create new revenue streams for Americans, help replace burdens like income tax and Social Security, and make citizens shareholders in critical companies.

What is the Republican Midterm Convention?

The first-ever Republican midterm convention is set for September 9-10 in Dallas, Texas. It will celebrate America First successes and energize voters with key policies.

How can I get the Exodus Strong therapy wands?

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What is the main encouragement Rick left viewers with?

Do not grow weary in doing good. Stay peaceful, avoid black-pill or antisemitic paths, and trust God’s intervention. Support the FaithNFreedom platforms and stand together as Christian soldiers.