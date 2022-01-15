CRIMINAL ESTABLISHMENT IS TRYING TO "NORMALIZE" PERVERTED BEHAVIOR

As the establishment in the USA and other countries deteriorates more pushing the face diapers and jab genocide as well as lgtbq plus for pedophilia brainwashing, regular decent folks like you and me are forced to confront a new type of Darren in the wild: Here a creepy trustfund Darren at a Scottsdale cafe claims I wanted to kiss his dog after I made whistles everyone understands(besides him apparently, there's always a first time)as being friendly to dogs and to calm them inside when they're around strangers. The dog understood and wagged his tail but not the rabid Darren owner.



He then accused me of wanting to kiss his dog. I told him that's ridiculous. Then he said he wanted me to do something to him(the Darren owner) sexually which I'm not going to post here in the interest of class and decorum(you can probably hear his obscene comment on the video that fortunately no kids were present to hear).



Unfortunately, this type of behavior is getting worse because Karen's and Darrens take their cues from the Establishment which wants most people reduced to nonbreeding, degenerates; so they can try to justify their mass genocide of the sheeple, or "useless eaters", "nonessential" personnel in Globalist terms.



Remember folks: Don' t pander, encourage criminal, perverted Karen, Darren behavior because it's part of how the evil globalists justify killing bad people if more act like this toolbag.



Always legally and lawfully call out and prosecute if necessary degenerate Karen and Darrens in the wild.



I told the perverted creep not to be back at that coffeeshop and felt sorry for the dog, who knows what he does to that poor canine.



FYI: For all the insane, creepy Karens and Darrens out there, you may want to check yourselves or be "famous' for all the wrong reasons on the internet when you run into real news reporters.



We will not brush off antisocial, criminal Karen, Darren behavior, regardless of your ethnicity, gender, race and socioeconomic "status".