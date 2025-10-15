Episode #102 - Rich Procida EXPOSES Red Pill, Rollo Tomassi & The Future of Conscious Masculinity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Richard Procida is no ordinary guest. From surviving sexual abuse to leading the Nonpartisan Red Pill Men’s Group, his journey has been shaped by mystical visions, activism, and a relentless pursuit of truth.
In this explosive episode, we uncover:
🔹 His mystical vision that redefined his relationship with women, spirituality, and justice.
🔹 How pornography, culture, and propaganda shape men and women today.
🔹 Why he studies and critiques Rollo Tomassi’s The Rational Male and whether the Red Pill helps men grow or traps them in bitterness.
🔹 The real impact of hypergamy, dating apps, and gender polarisation on modern relationships.
🔹 Why healing ourselves is inseparable from healing society and what conscious men must do to lead.
🔥 Expect raw truths, practical lessons, and controversial takes that will get people talking.
📌 Subscribe for more deep conversations on masculinity, red pill, and social dynamics between men and women.
