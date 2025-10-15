BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Episode #102 - Rich Procida EXPOSES Red Pill, Rollo Tomassi & The Future of Conscious Masculinity
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
Richard Procida is no ordinary guest. From surviving sexual abuse to leading the Nonpartisan Red Pill Men’s Group, his journey has been shaped by mystical visions, activism, and a relentless pursuit of truth.


In this explosive episode, we uncover:


🔹 His mystical vision that redefined his relationship with women, spirituality, and justice.

🔹 How pornography, culture, and propaganda shape men and women today.

🔹 Why he studies and critiques Rollo Tomassi’s The Rational Male and whether the Red Pill helps men grow or traps them in bitterness.

🔹 The real impact of hypergamy, dating apps, and gender polarisation on modern relationships.

🔹 Why healing ourselves is inseparable from healing society and what conscious men must do to lead.


