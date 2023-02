FULL INTERVIEW: Emerald Robinson | Kevin McCarthy and RINO Establishment Struggle To Gain Traction, Twitter Files | Flyover Conservatives









Emerald Robinson

WEBSITE: https://emeralddb3.substack.com/

GETTR: @EmeraldRobinson









Kevin McCarthy Substack: https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/kevin-mccarthy-is-the-poster-boy









► Watch Other Interviews with Emerald:

Something Stinks in Pennsylvania and Georgia: https://rumble.com/v16iy44-something-stinks-in-pennsylvania-and-georgia-with-emerald-robinson-flyover-.html









Is Zuckerberg buying off Republicans? Colorado Stinks & Emerald Robinson Explains Why: https://rumble.com/v1b3ckf-is-zuckerberg-buying-off-republicans-colorado-stinks-and-emerald-robinson-e.html









The Government is Paying MSM to Promote the Vaccine: https://rumble.com/vyqyc5-the-government-is-paying-msm-to-promote-the-vaccine-with-emerald-robinson-f.html









FULL INTERVIEW: Emerald Robinson Predicted the Attack on President Trump in Detail on July 27th: https://rumble.com/v1fey21-full-interview-emerald-robinson-predicted-the-attack-on-president-trump-in-.html









TO WATCH ALL FULL INTERVIEWS -

https://banned.video/playlist/62706852531c9f4b27c2e6b1

















SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com









Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab-

http://FlyoverCarpet.com

https://TipTopK9.com/









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 8a073ce7a9930f93