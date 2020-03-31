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Businesses use Bitcoin Cash to minimize COVID-19 spread
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5 views • March 31, 2020
Businesses in North Queensland, Australia, are doing away with filthy fiat currency which easily transmits germs and viruses as it passes through thousands of hands. They are preferencing Bitcoin Cash contactless payments which, in addition to bypassing bank fees and inflation, is a hygienic payment solution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BitcoinCash #Covid19 #Coronavirus
DONATE
bitcoincash:qqpjtdcxxa38kqy2ljly8qavmyn53lhj7qv3jnnkhw
Hayden Otto: https://twitter.com/haydenotto_
Bitcoin BCH: https://twitter.com/BitcoinBCHcom
#BitcoinCash #Covid19 #Coronavirus
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