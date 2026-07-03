SCOTUS Guts The Deep State

The Supreme Court just voted 6-to-3 to let President Trump fire thousands of independent bureaucrats who are the spine of the deep state.

Independent agencies control a substantial part of the federal government — and some of the most important policy levers.

Thanks to the progressive revolution, voters became spectators while federal workers became an occupying army.

Could we see the day when voters actually control the government that rules them?

In the near term, DJT can purge independent agencies so they stop sabotaging his agenda.

Meanwhile, agencies are likely to pull back on planned regulatory pushes to keep their heads down.

Zooming out, we could see major reductions in the regulatory tax on the economy that studies imply could double or quadruple wages.

We could even see a Federal Reserve that actually answers to the people it abuses.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (3 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/j4aIpWpS0Z8