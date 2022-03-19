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🔥Putin FULL SPEECH. [Eng Subtitle] March 18th 2022 , Moscow.
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775 views • March 19, 2022
🔥Putin FULL SPEECH.
[Eng Subtitle] March 18th 2022 , Moscow.
Numbers swelled past 600,000, extending for a mile in all directions .
Putin's attendance and speech was unannounced, and the crowd went wild when he appeared on stage.
The man who saved Russia from the globalists!
Very important that he says Russia is multinational. The banner says "For a world without Nazism".
It's meant as a contrast to Ukraine - where there are ethnic cleansing attempts to make it an ethno-nationalist state.
[Eng Subtitle] March 18th 2022 , Moscow.
Numbers swelled past 600,000, extending for a mile in all directions .
Putin's attendance and speech was unannounced, and the crowd went wild when he appeared on stage.
The man who saved Russia from the globalists!
Very important that he says Russia is multinational. The banner says "For a world without Nazism".
It's meant as a contrast to Ukraine - where there are ethnic cleansing attempts to make it an ethno-nationalist state.
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