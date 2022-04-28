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The Power Play to NUKE Elon + Twitter
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222 views • April 28, 2022
The establishment will not sit idly by on their hands and let Elon Musk allowed free discourse that threatens their stranglehold on power. What could the establishment, the Barack Obama, the Elizabeth Warren do to nuke #Twitter our of orbit with the help of Google and Apple?
#ElonMusk #corruption
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#ElonMusk #corruption
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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