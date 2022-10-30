The CCP To Launch An Unrestricted Warfare Against The World On All Fronts

https://gnews.org/articles/498829
Summary：According to Miles Guo's GETTR video on October 28, after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s 20th National Congress, Xi may go to the G20 meeting in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and other Middle East countries. He will make the CNY petrified and legalized, fully promote the digital CNY, and then attack the USD.
