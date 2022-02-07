Pelosi: Working With CCP on Climate Doesn’t Mean We Will Ignore Their Genocide in Xinjiang

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02/05/2022 Nancy Pelosi: The US government is very serious about the Uighur legislation. The US can’t ignore the fact that the CCP is committing genocide against the population just because we want the CCP to make efforts on climate. If we ignore human rights abuses in China because of commercial interest, then we lose all moral authority to talk about human rights. This is a cowardly and evil act that the Chinese Communist Party sends Uyghurs to prison camps and then they take their children away.