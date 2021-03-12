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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Weekly Update Report for 2021 Newsletter 10: March 11, 2021
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792 views • March 12, 2021
@ https/www.terral03.com. Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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AZ Rancher Issues Warning: Biden Is 'Letting Everybody Come Now,' 'It's Going to Ruin Our Country'
https://www.patriotproject.com/az-rancher-issues-warning-biden-letting-everybody-come-now-going-ruin-country/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Black Star Report Video (03.11.2021):
Sangay volcano erupts in Ecuador: https://youtu.be/VCKaJgD2ehg
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Why Congo's volcano watchers are worried: https://youtu.be/mTbNHcHuhi0
--
Earth Changes: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/impressive-and-not-to-be-outdone-by.html?m=1
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https://apnews.com/article/indonesia-sinabung-volcano-burst-ash-59c559bb52e1d69acacc08877986731b
--
Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 3.11.21: https://youtu.be/kQY9Np7mt9U
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https://phys.org/news/2021-03-suspense-iceland-dormant-volcanic-zone.html
--
Ghastly Future: Part 2 of 2: https://youtu.be/zg8DZvFE8mQ
--
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/californias-proposed-ethnic-studies-curriculum-urges-students-chant-aztec-deity-human-sacrifice-cannibalism-calls-counter-genocide-white-christians/
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https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-immigration-detention-increase/
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https://www.patriotproject.com/furious-arizona-sheriff-shows-photos-bidens-crime-scene-southern-border/
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/10/mexican-government-worries-about-biden-policies-while-cartels-rejoice-n1431465
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https://apnews.com/article/politics-shootings-legislation-gun-politics-bills-fbb6872ac0575551e2fc190f3aefbd73
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https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-just-endorsed-a-law-that-endangers-57-million-jobs/ar-BB1epWaO
--
https://www.technocracy.news/license-plate-scans-are-growing-exponentially/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/claim-clearview-ai-illegally-stockpiled-data-on-3-billion-people-without-their-knowledge-or-permission/
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UK confirms gassing chickens: https://youtu.be/bvq-yAakQpQ
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/doug-casey/the-dangers-of-the-growing-snitch-culture-in-the-us/
--
Fight in Store: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/068/309/097/original/a980db2de4513cd8.mp4
--
White Privilege: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/068/261/672/original/262f0c53dcd3e146.mp4
--
Vaccination site in Seattle announced: https://youtu.be/mWWs1zJWyDs
--
No Safety Data? No Problem! https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/
--
https://www.patriotproject.com/wasnt-just-nursing-homes-cuomo-ordered-homes-disabled-take-covid-patients-linked-500-deaths/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/dr-reiner-fuellmich-pcr-lawsuit-update-march-2021/
--
https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/operation-vaxx-all-deplorables-codename-satans-poker/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/andrew-p-napolitano/the-power-to-make-war/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/noted-physician-makes-definitive-moral-case-against-mask-mandates/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pakistanis-do-not-trust-western-vaccines-why-should-they-experimental-covid-vaccines-unwelcome-by-many-in-pakistan/
--
https://apnews.com/article/austria-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-7a993185af93edf24c54bf00443e1b89
--
https://apnews.com/article/brazil-rio-de-janeiro-health-coronavirus-pandemic-jair-bolsonaro-04931a387c7fb128266235635a1422a1
--
ttps://apnews.com/article/ap-norc-poll-1-in-5-us-lost-someone-pandemic-211cc9f31d859fb3a7c7c4d487ba65a9
--
Survival kit… https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/its-time-to-prepare-your-emergency
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
AZ Rancher Issues Warning: Biden Is 'Letting Everybody Come Now,' 'It's Going to Ruin Our Country'
https://www.patriotproject.com/az-rancher-issues-warning-biden-letting-everybody-come-now-going-ruin-country/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Black Star Report Video (03.11.2021):
Sangay volcano erupts in Ecuador: https://youtu.be/VCKaJgD2ehg
--
Why Congo's volcano watchers are worried: https://youtu.be/mTbNHcHuhi0
--
Earth Changes: http://www.thebigwobble.org/2021/03/impressive-and-not-to-be-outdone-by.html?m=1
--
https://apnews.com/article/indonesia-sinabung-volcano-burst-ash-59c559bb52e1d69acacc08877986731b
--
Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 3.11.21: https://youtu.be/kQY9Np7mt9U
--
https://phys.org/news/2021-03-suspense-iceland-dormant-volcanic-zone.html
--
Ghastly Future: Part 2 of 2: https://youtu.be/zg8DZvFE8mQ
--
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/californias-proposed-ethnic-studies-curriculum-urges-students-chant-aztec-deity-human-sacrifice-cannibalism-calls-counter-genocide-white-christians/
--
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/biden-immigration-detention-increase/
--
https://www.patriotproject.com/furious-arizona-sheriff-shows-photos-bidens-crime-scene-southern-border/
--
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/10/mexican-government-worries-about-biden-policies-while-cartels-rejoice-n1431465
--
https://apnews.com/article/politics-shootings-legislation-gun-politics-bills-fbb6872ac0575551e2fc190f3aefbd73
--
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/biden-just-endorsed-a-law-that-endangers-57-million-jobs/ar-BB1epWaO
--
https://www.technocracy.news/license-plate-scans-are-growing-exponentially/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/claim-clearview-ai-illegally-stockpiled-data-on-3-billion-people-without-their-knowledge-or-permission/
--
UK confirms gassing chickens: https://youtu.be/bvq-yAakQpQ
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/doug-casey/the-dangers-of-the-growing-snitch-culture-in-the-us/
--
Fight in Store: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/068/309/097/original/a980db2de4513cd8.mp4
--
White Privilege: https://media.gab.com/system/media_attachments/files/068/261/672/original/262f0c53dcd3e146.mp4
--
Vaccination site in Seattle announced: https://youtu.be/mWWs1zJWyDs
--
No Safety Data? No Problem! https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/
--
https://www.patriotproject.com/wasnt-just-nursing-homes-cuomo-ordered-homes-disabled-take-covid-patients-linked-500-deaths/
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/dr-reiner-fuellmich-pcr-lawsuit-update-march-2021/
--
https://www.unz.com/mwhitney/operation-vaxx-all-deplorables-codename-satans-poker/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/andrew-p-napolitano/the-power-to-make-war/
--
https://www.technocracy.news/noted-physician-makes-definitive-moral-case-against-mask-mandates/
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pakistanis-do-not-trust-western-vaccines-why-should-they-experimental-covid-vaccines-unwelcome-by-many-in-pakistan/
--
https://apnews.com/article/austria-coronavirus-pandemic-coronavirus-vaccine-7a993185af93edf24c54bf00443e1b89
--
https://apnews.com/article/brazil-rio-de-janeiro-health-coronavirus-pandemic-jair-bolsonaro-04931a387c7fb128266235635a1422a1
--
ttps://apnews.com/article/ap-norc-poll-1-in-5-us-lost-someone-pandemic-211cc9f31d859fb3a7c7c4d487ba65a9
--
Survival kit… https://strangesounds.substack.com/p/its-time-to-prepare-your-emergency
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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