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Counterparts - ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE! Good or Bad
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Artificial intelligence is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. We started really diving into this accidentally on a past episode and now decided to do a whole show on this. Star Trek has Data and The Doctor but there's more to these characters. Especially, when they exist in 2021! WHAT!!?? Yep! Let's talk....
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