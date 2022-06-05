© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keeping Your DNA Intact-Vaccine Graphene is Mark of the Beast
Follow
1
Share
Report
142 views • June 05, 2022
Black Goo is the disinformation being pushed to lead you astray from the real information of Dark Programmable Matter. Dark Programmable Matter is the bridge connecting the physical world with the ethereal spiritual world. Dark Programmable Matter is the Jesus Christ of the transhumanist worldview. You become your own god and deny the divinity and sacrifice of the real Christ through manipulation of your DNA. Just as in the days of Noah, genetic manipulation through transhumanism (Doctrine of Demons), such is the same for today. This was the sin of the Watchers (Angels/Sons of God) who took and bred with human wives (Daughters of Men) that gave birth to the Nephilim...the giants who ravaged the earth. Those watchers taught men and women sorcery and cut roots to manipulate genetic code. The doctrine of demons is still the same, now its living in the hearts of technocrats. Nicholson1968.com is where this video and much more can be found.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.