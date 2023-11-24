Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! Ukraine Blows Up Two Russian Landing Craft in Crimea
Published 17 hours ago

US Military News


Nov 22, 2023


Today, we bring you a significant update on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian naval drones reportedly sank two small Russian landing boats in Crimea, marking a crucial development in the region.


Ukraine's military intelligence agency revealed that naval drones had successfully targeted two small Russian landing boats in Vuzka Bay, west of Crimea. However, Sources could not independently verify this report, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5FWXwW0I3Y

