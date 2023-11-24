Horrifying Moments! Ukraine Blows Up Two Russian Landing Craft in Crimea

US Military News





Nov 22, 2023





Today, we bring you a significant update on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Ukrainian naval drones reportedly sank two small Russian landing boats in Crimea, marking a crucial development in the region.





Ukraine's military intelligence agency revealed that naval drones had successfully targeted two small Russian landing boats in Vuzka Bay, west of Crimea. However, Sources could not independently verify this report, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5FWXwW0I3Y