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Harry Vox @ RT America - Hillary Clinton More Dangerous than Obama & Bush Jr
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93 views • February 17, 2021
Original:
http://voxnews.com/index.php/police-state-usa/item/131-clinton-more-dangerous-than-bush
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPoQrAKARZQ&;feature=emb_title
Wednesday, 03 February 2016 05:15
Last modified on Thursday, 30 January 2020 13:43
The slim win for Hillary Clinton in the Iowa Caucus might make her battle for the White House a little easier, but critics of her politics and policies continue to voice their concerns, especially over her hawkishness with regards to foreign policy and war. One of those critics, Vox News investigative journalist Harry Stuckey, has written a scathing article condemning Clinton and her “endless wars.” He joins RT’s Anya Parampil to discuss his article and the criticisms he laid out in it.
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
http://voxnews.com/index.php/police-state-usa/item/131-clinton-more-dangerous-than-bush
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPoQrAKARZQ&;feature=emb_title
Wednesday, 03 February 2016 05:15
Last modified on Thursday, 30 January 2020 13:43
The slim win for Hillary Clinton in the Iowa Caucus might make her battle for the White House a little easier, but critics of her politics and policies continue to voice their concerns, especially over her hawkishness with regards to foreign policy and war. One of those critics, Vox News investigative journalist Harry Stuckey, has written a scathing article condemning Clinton and her “endless wars.” He joins RT’s Anya Parampil to discuss his article and the criticisms he laid out in it.
Sign up for the notification for Vox’s webcasts at www.voxnews.com
Support Harry Vox's work at:
Patreon: www.patreon.com/harryvox
PayPal: www.paypal.me/harryvox
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