© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Treating Distinct Inflammatory Diseases and Finding Solutions for Fibrosis and Pain with Dr. Jim Woody
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • September 02, 2021
How impactful is inflammation on the body, and how can it be treated? Since it can disrupt so many of the body's natural processes, it has the potential to wreak havoc in many areas.
Press play to learn:
How TNF and inflammation interact with each other
Why frozen shoulders develop
How inflammation can lead to a range of disabilities
Dr. Jim Woody, the CEO of 180 Life Sciences, shares his work researching inflammation and learning how to more effectively treat it to reduce suffering in individuals worldwide.
Fibrosis and other forms of inflammation can be very painful and lead to increasingly severe symptoms as it continues over a lifetime. However, researchers have found specific factors that can help treat it before the inflammation becomes disabling.
TNF has been discovered to be helpful in treating inflammation through injections, but there is still much research to complete. There is also a significant reduction in pain by reducing inflammation, giving patients who are treated a potential new lease on life
For more information, visit 180lifesciences.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play to learn:
How TNF and inflammation interact with each other
Why frozen shoulders develop
How inflammation can lead to a range of disabilities
Dr. Jim Woody, the CEO of 180 Life Sciences, shares his work researching inflammation and learning how to more effectively treat it to reduce suffering in individuals worldwide.
Fibrosis and other forms of inflammation can be very painful and lead to increasingly severe symptoms as it continues over a lifetime. However, researchers have found specific factors that can help treat it before the inflammation becomes disabling.
TNF has been discovered to be helpful in treating inflammation through injections, but there is still much research to complete. There is also a significant reduction in pain by reducing inflammation, giving patients who are treated a potential new lease on life
For more information, visit 180lifesciences.com.
Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.