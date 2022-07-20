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Former White House Doctor CONFIRMS ‘Biden is UNFIT for office’
High Hopes
High Hopes
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81 views • July 20, 2022

Glenn Beck


Jul 19, 2022 Rep. Ronny Jackson knows what level of health is needed for the president to safely conduct his duties. In fact, Jackson was the White House physician for Bush, Obama, and Trump. He joins Glenn, confirming what most Americans fear: President Biden is UNFIT for office: ‘He doesn't know where he's at, what he's doing. He's confused. He looks frail. He shuffles when he walks. He slurs his speech…all signs and symptoms of age-related cognitive decline of some sort. And he does not need to be our Commander-In-Chief and head of state, if he's not 100 percent.’ Jackson, author of the new book ‘Holding The Line,’ tells Glenn about the severe backlash he received from ‘friends’ — including President Obama — in 2020, when he warned the country that Biden’s health should be a concern for us all…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5eMj9li4zO4


Keywords
white housecurrent eventspoliticspresidentbidendoctorglenn beckcognitive declineronny jacksonunfit for office
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