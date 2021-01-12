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NRA Responds to Biden’s Threat; Dems to Continue Impeachment; Big Tech Targets Parler
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180 views • January 12, 2021
00:00 NTD News Today—01/11/2021
01:15 Pelosi: House to Continue Impeachment
02:55 At Least 25 Domestic Terrorism Cases
03:52 Melania Trump Calls for ‘Healing’
04:32 Rep: Nunes Calls for Racketeering Probe
05:53 Stripe, Shopify Halt Dealings with Trump
06:25 Parler CEO: Big Teck Could Destroy Anybody
07:59 Gab Traffic up 750% as Users Drop Twitter
08:34 NRA Responds to Biden’s Threat
09:14 US Lifts Restrictions for Taiwan Diplomats
12:30 Black Box Found in Indonesia 737 Crash
14:08 Deutsche Bank to Pay $100M in Penalties
14:45 Consumer Electronics Show Goes Digital
16:26 Scientists Stunned to Find Dwarf Giraffes
18:05 Retired Teacher and Students Raise Puppies
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says they're moving forward to impeach President Trump if Vice President Mike Pence doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him; Social media platform Parler goes offline and its CEO says even their attorneys have dropped them over pressure from Silicon Valley; and Representative Devin Nunes calls for a racketeering probe into Big Tech companies.
01:15 Pelosi: House to Continue Impeachment
02:55 At Least 25 Domestic Terrorism Cases
03:52 Melania Trump Calls for ‘Healing’
04:32 Rep: Nunes Calls for Racketeering Probe
05:53 Stripe, Shopify Halt Dealings with Trump
06:25 Parler CEO: Big Teck Could Destroy Anybody
07:59 Gab Traffic up 750% as Users Drop Twitter
08:34 NRA Responds to Biden’s Threat
09:14 US Lifts Restrictions for Taiwan Diplomats
12:30 Black Box Found in Indonesia 737 Crash
14:08 Deutsche Bank to Pay $100M in Penalties
14:45 Consumer Electronics Show Goes Digital
16:26 Scientists Stunned to Find Dwarf Giraffes
18:05 Retired Teacher and Students Raise Puppies
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says they're moving forward to impeach President Trump if Vice President Mike Pence doesn't invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him; Social media platform Parler goes offline and its CEO says even their attorneys have dropped them over pressure from Silicon Valley; and Representative Devin Nunes calls for a racketeering probe into Big Tech companies.
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