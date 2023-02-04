Create New Account
Azure Grocery Haul | First One in South Carolina! | Dec 2021
**Reuploading this Dec 2021 video to move it over from a previous Brighteon channel to keep them all in one place. 😊

Here’s a viewing of my latest grocery haul, hope you enjoy it! Pick up day is always so fun. :)

I love building my pantry with quality ingredients while supporting a family owned and run farm! Azure Standard was a fabulous resource for me in 2020 and through it all they have kept their trucks on the road and food being delivered across the United States. 

If you decide to check them out, here is my referral link: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=fca526a6ca

You can also follow me on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan


