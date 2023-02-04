Azure Grocery Haul | First One in South Carolina! | Dec 2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**Reuploading this Dec 2021 video to move it over from a previous Brighteon channel to keep them all in one place. 😊
____________________________________________________________________________________________
Here’s a viewing of my latest grocery haul, hope you enjoy it! Pick up day is always so fun. :)
If you decide to check them out, here is my referral link: https://www.azurestandard.com/?a_aid=fca526a6ca
You can also follow me on MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan