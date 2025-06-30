The 1st Hidden Principle of the Lord's Prayer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Based on the 12 Principles for Spiritual Cultivation hidden in the Lord's Prayer, from my book 'Connecting to God.'
-Our Father which art in Heaven:
Reach out to your Heavenly Father with Love in your Heart, and accept your spiritual legacy of Divinity.
If you like what you heard, and you'd like to support my work, please check out my book: Connecting to God: A Spiritual Cultivation Method, available on Amazon.com