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You will own nothing by 2030
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87 views • December 22, 2020
The New American, 22 december 2020
In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman explains that the globalists pushing the "Great Reset" intend to turn you into a serf with no private property and no privacy. In fact, the World Economic Forum has been making this explicit in its videos and articles, which openly promise that by 2030, "you'll own nothing." This is the New World Order agenda. The United Nations, the IMF, and many key Deep State organizations are involved as they push for Agenda 2030.
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/koeRiTalfIF3/
You will own nothing by 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ngO3Cg6H825e/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect! http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewAmericanVideo/
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
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In this episode of Behind The Deep State, host Alex Newman explains that the globalists pushing the "Great Reset" intend to turn you into a serf with no private property and no privacy. In fact, the World Economic Forum has been making this explicit in its videos and articles, which openly promise that by 2030, "you'll own nothing." This is the New World Order agenda. The United Nations, the IMF, and many key Deep State organizations are involved as they push for Agenda 2030.
📰 More Videos:
Great reset transhumanism: Merging man & machine
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2aYG68SULfot/
Dark truths behind Great Reset "transhumanism" exposed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/koeRiTalfIF3/
You will own nothing by 2030
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ngO3Cg6H825e/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect! http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheNewAmericanVideo/
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
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