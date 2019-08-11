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Liberal Threatens Kevin J. Johnston at Justin Trudeau Rally
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40 views • August 11, 2019
Kevin J. Johnston went to see Justin Trudeau lie to a high-school gym full of Canadians.
When someone asked a question about Nicaragua, I commented to my camera about that the fact that we are NOT responsible for Nicaragua. A Liberal Jihadi Justin fan then threatens me...watch and enjoy.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
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When someone asked a question about Nicaragua, I commented to my camera about that the fact that we are NOT responsible for Nicaragua. A Liberal Jihadi Justin fan then threatens me...watch and enjoy.
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca
In case You Tube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
Website: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/saugamayor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
Minds: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
Oneway: http://www.oneway.com/kevinjjohnston
Gab: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
USA.life: https://usa.life/kevinjjohnston
Canund: https://canund.com/KevinJJohnston
Volunteer - Support - Call 289.997.6545 - www.KevinJJohnston.ca
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