The Rapture / Just Another Day

All this was going on, he knew time was up but what does it say Lot was doing? “Lot Lingered”





How many of us know good and well that we are living in the last of the last days and we are still lingering?





It will be OK, I’ve still got time?





I’m basically a good person, I’m not going to wind up in Hell.





Good people go to Heaven and bad people go to Hell, everyone knows that?