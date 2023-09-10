Kash Patel | Exposing Government Gangsters - Clay Clark | Breaking News Story - Enrique Torrio "Proud Boys"

Former federal prosecutor and Chief of Staff to D.O.D, Kash Patel breaks down the cast of characters that make up the deep state. “We are going to take back the White House, expose and remove the deep state and drain the Swamp once and for all!”









Kash Patel

http://FightWithKash.com

http://GovernmetnGangsters.com









Peter Navarro

https://GiveSendGo.com/Navarro









Clay Clark

https://TimeToFreeAmerica.com

For Reawaken Tickets Text

“FLYOVER” to 918-851-0102









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word FLYOVER to 918.851.0102

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com

► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter

► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate

► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com

► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com

► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------

Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team

Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: c5df7e73570e196b



