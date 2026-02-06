BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CRASH ACROSS THE FINANCIAL SPECTRUM... WHAT'S NEXT?
159 views • 2 days ago

Premiered 2/5/26

CRASH ACROSS THE FINANCIAL SPECTRUM... WHAT'S NEXT?


The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.


To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsjournal.com/subscribe


The Trends Journal Shop:

https://trendsjournal.com/shop


Follow Gerald Celente on X: https://x.com/geraldcelente

Follow Gerald Celente on Instagram: / geraldcelentetrends

Follow Gerald Celente on Facebook: / gcelente

Follow Gerald Celente on Gab: http://gab.com/geraldcelente

Substack: https://Trendsinthenews.substack.com

TikTok: / trends.journal

Follow Gerald Celente on Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/trendsjourna...

Follow Gerald Celente on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@trndsjrnl

Follow Gerald Celente on Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@TrendsJournal

Follow Gerald Celente on Reddit: / trends-journal


Copyright © 2026 Trends Research Institute. All rights reserved.

trumpcurrent eventsglobalbidengoldsilverdollarlackdownthe trends journalweekly magazineanalyzingcrash acrossfinancial spectrumforming future trend
Recent News
The Silver Squeeze Sabotage: How Manipulated Circuit Breakers Crushed Last Friday&#8217;s Price Rally

The Silver Squeeze Sabotage: How Manipulated Circuit Breakers Crushed Last Friday’s Price Rally

Sterling Ashworth
Amazon&#8217;s $200 Billion Spending Shock Reveals Big Tech&#8217;s Centralization Crisis

Amazon’s $200 Billion Spending Shock Reveals Big Tech’s Centralization Crisis

Sterling Ashworth
The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

The Great Reveal: Exposing the globalist deception and reclaiming human sovereignty

Belle Carter
Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Migrant Medicare Fraud: A Billion-Dollar Scheme Exposing Systemic Vulnerability

Morgan S. Verity
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

The Great Cratering of 2026: Why Counterparty Risk Will Devour Paper Assets as the COMEX Silver Default Unfolds

Mike Adams
