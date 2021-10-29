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BANNED ON YOUTUBE - YOU DO NOT NEED TO QUARANTINE!! KNOW YOUR RIGHTS FLYING FROM A RED ZONE COUNTRY
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20 views • October 29, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lspnRYItiwkz/
https://rumble.com/voeqtf-banned-on-youtube-you-do-not-need-to-quarantine-know-your-rights-flying-fro.html
Awakening Nation: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/awakeningnation/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrnRYCsPOAuO/
After 2.6k views this video was banned on PooTube and I got a strike on my channel! Not surprising really.
I originally saw this video on Telegram. This gentleman eloquently explains how he flew from Brazil, a 'red zone country' to the UK and stood in his rights under Common Law NOT to be quarantined (aka voluntary imprisonment). Yes, a bumpy journey with a stand off with the Police, but he stayed calm, knows the law and asserted his rights. The upshot is the Police released him and even when they do take him to the hotel, listen to how he stands his ground and walks away.
The quarantine hotels is ALL about making money. Nothing more.
You can learn how to stand in your rights too.
He references this documentary - Strawman - Nature of the Cage: https://youtu.be/7sArXw6ajNg
There are many more educational videos on knowing your rights, Common Law, Maritime Law (including Nature of the Cage) which can be found via the following link: https://awakeningnation.com/resources/
https://rumble.com/voeqtf-banned-on-youtube-you-do-not-need-to-quarantine-know-your-rights-flying-fro.html
Awakening Nation: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/awakeningnation/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wrnRYCsPOAuO/
After 2.6k views this video was banned on PooTube and I got a strike on my channel! Not surprising really.
I originally saw this video on Telegram. This gentleman eloquently explains how he flew from Brazil, a 'red zone country' to the UK and stood in his rights under Common Law NOT to be quarantined (aka voluntary imprisonment). Yes, a bumpy journey with a stand off with the Police, but he stayed calm, knows the law and asserted his rights. The upshot is the Police released him and even when they do take him to the hotel, listen to how he stands his ground and walks away.
The quarantine hotels is ALL about making money. Nothing more.
You can learn how to stand in your rights too.
He references this documentary - Strawman - Nature of the Cage: https://youtu.be/7sArXw6ajNg
There are many more educational videos on knowing your rights, Common Law, Maritime Law (including Nature of the Cage) which can be found via the following link: https://awakeningnation.com/resources/
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