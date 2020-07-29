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Ο Κορωναϊός Covid-19 και η τελετή έναρξης των Ολυμπιακών αγώνων της Αγγλίας το 2012.
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334 views • July 29, 2020
Ο Κορωναϊός Covid-19 και η τελετή έναρξης των Ολυμπιακών αγώνων της Αγγλίας το 2012.
Coronavirus Illuminati Ritual 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Britain.
Όλα τελείως συμπτωματικά. Τυχαίο ?
Τρόποι επικοινωνίας.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων σε τραπεζικό λογαριαμό. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Τραπεζικός Λογαριασμός.
Εθνική Τράπεζα
IBAN: GR4701102150000021579755386
Δικαιούχος: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money in a bank account. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Bank Account.
National Bank
IBAN: GR4701102150000021579755386
Beneficiary: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
Coronavirus Illuminati Ritual 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Britain.
Όλα τελείως συμπτωματικά. Τυχαίο ?
Τρόποι επικοινωνίας.
Τηλ.: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Υποστηρίξτε την ΣΦΑΓΗ GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Δείτε και άλλα video μας στα κανάλια:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Αγαπητοί, φίλες και φίλοι, επειδή η ενημερωτική ιστοσελίδα «ΣΦΑΓΗ – sfagi.gr», είναι ανεξάρτητη, και αντί-συστημική, με αποτέλεσμα να μην υπάρχουν έσοδα, θα εκτιμούσαμε την βοήθειά σας, εάν και εφόσον το επιθυμείτε, να μας στηρίξετε οικονομικά.
Αυτό μπορεί να γίνει μέσω paypal ή μέσω κατάθεσης χρημάτων σε τραπεζικό λογαριαμό. Λεπτομέρειες παρακάτω.
Paypal: [email protected]
Τραπεζικός Λογαριασμός.
Εθνική Τράπεζα
IBAN: GR4701102150000021579755386
Δικαιούχος: Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης.
Σας ευχαριστούμε !
*** English Text. ***
Communication.
Phone: +30 2510 600 102
Ηλεκτρονική Διεύθυνση: [email protected]
Support SFAGI GR.
Web: https://www.sfagi.gr/
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/sfagi/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sfagi_gr/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sfagigr
(Video)
Watch our other videos on the channels:
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNbQnkptty3cGVnHkJIJFwQ
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sfagigr
Δεμερτζής Ιωάννης Fb: https://www.facebook.com/ioannis.demertzis.9
Dear friends, because the news site "SFAGI – sfagi.gr" is independent and anti-systemic, so there is no revenue, we would appreciate your help, if and if you wish, to support us financially.
This can be done via paypal or by depositing money in a bank account. Details below.
Paypal: [email protected]
Bank Account.
National Bank
IBAN: GR4701102150000021579755386
Beneficiary: Demertzis Ioannis.
Thank you !
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