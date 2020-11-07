The Great Reset ** - (WEF) World Economic Forum’s Great Upset for Humanity

** The Great Reset ** The (WEF) World Economic Forum’s Great Upset for Humanity** (WEF) Mission Statement:There is an urgent need for global stakeholders to cooperate in simultaneously managing the direct consequences of the COVID-19 crisis. To improve the state of the world, the World Economic Forum is starting The Great Reset. The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. We believe that progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life who have the drive and the influence to make positive change.** World Economic Forum wants to take advantage of coronavirus to enact “the Great Reset” – Natural News - 0/15/2020 / By Cassie B.** Corona is a Trojan Horse for ‘The Great Reset’By Strange Sounds - Oct 13, 2020** JOE BIDEN’S ODD-SOUNDING CAMPAIGN SLOGAN ‘BUILD BACK BETTER’ WAS ACTUALLY TAKEN FROM UNITED NATIONS NEW WORLD ORDER AGENDA – BlackListedNews.com - by Geoffrey Grinder - October 12, 2020** The Global Elites Are Calling It ‘The Great Reset’ And It Is Exactly What End Times Books And Movies Have Been Warning You About For DecadesFront Lines of the End Times - by Geoffrey Grider – June 7, 2020** Comments:• We DO NOT consent to this satanic New World Order.• We don't need a reset or reboot. We need a DELETION of technocratic psychopaths!• They lied, they deceived, they destroyed, and now they reset.• We know what you guys are doing, mass human control , forced vaccinations, transhumanism, depopulation• the only reset the world needs is to get rid of the so called "elite" ;)• This is sick... this is what so many Truthers told us about long ago ...this is the NWO ‼• Comment section giving me a sense of faith in humanity. The lion sleeps no more.• NO to this supposed "Great Reset"! We have NOT voted for this. We do NOT want this. We do NOT need this! We do NOT consent to this! Never!• The ‘role’ they want us all to play is that of faceless, powerless peasant, cowering behind a mask and following orders in return for protection from imaginary threats by ‘experts’ and algorithms. This is precisely what totalitarianism looks like. Take note, technocrats, history isn’t kind to despots.• They're offering solutions for the problems they have created themselves.• This is the coming Evil. The great reset claims it will save the World but its real plan is to enslave the World. God help us