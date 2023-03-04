Create New Account
Tiktok USA Government Takedown - Why
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published a day ago

The real reason why the usa government is looking to ban tiktok. Cover Russia banning an influential Nano tech tiktok truther. Why is Russia launching facial recognition stop lights to understand your psychological mood or if your carrying a weapon? War on the truth getting out of the nano tech graphene head technology to mentally enslave you.
