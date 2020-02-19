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Pain, No Pain NO Gain - Drew Wilkinsw/Peculiar Antics
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8 views • February 19, 2020
The music video from Drew Wilkins/Peculiar Antics in style all their own. 1 badass song.
Song available at - http://Peculiarantics.hearnow.com
Connect with Peculiar Antics on Facebook
Music by Peculiar Antics, sung by Drew Wilkins
Video directed, produced choreographed, edited, and staring Drew Wilkins
Lyrics: Pain - No Pain No Gain;
Well I can see you and I feel no pain
This fleeting moment leaves me nothing more to gain
This twisted thought of mine will really screw your mind
I can think of things you’ll see it as a sign
Well I can tell you how my words will turn your thoughts
I can only hope your felling out of sorts
Well I can tell you what my senses seem to say
No Pain No Gain
I'll make you pay
No pain, No Gain
I'll make you pay
I sense a distancing, our planets aren’t aligned
I just can’t fathom why you think of me as slime
I got a toothpick, can I pick your teeth
I've got a shovel, can I dig your grave real deep
It doesn’t matter what you think of me
Your face will show the pain, inflicted by me
Just before you cry, I”ll make you feel alive
No pain, No Gain
I'll make you pay
No pain, No Gain
I'll make you pay
I feel your eyes beneath the dirt
I’m real sorry, didn’t mean for you to get hurt
I’ll make it up in the later years to come
I’ll have to find a brand new girl to love
It doesn’t matter what you thought of me
You’re a distant memory, a face I just can’t see
I see a young girl and she’s looking straight at me
No Pain No Gain
I’ve got a brand new prey
No Pain No Gain
I wonder if she should pray
Song available at - http://Peculiarantics.hearnow.com
Connect with Peculiar Antics on Facebook
Music by Peculiar Antics, sung by Drew Wilkins
Video directed, produced choreographed, edited, and staring Drew Wilkins
Lyrics: Pain - No Pain No Gain;
Well I can see you and I feel no pain
This fleeting moment leaves me nothing more to gain
This twisted thought of mine will really screw your mind
I can think of things you’ll see it as a sign
Well I can tell you how my words will turn your thoughts
I can only hope your felling out of sorts
Well I can tell you what my senses seem to say
No Pain No Gain
I'll make you pay
No pain, No Gain
I'll make you pay
I sense a distancing, our planets aren’t aligned
I just can’t fathom why you think of me as slime
I got a toothpick, can I pick your teeth
I've got a shovel, can I dig your grave real deep
It doesn’t matter what you think of me
Your face will show the pain, inflicted by me
Just before you cry, I”ll make you feel alive
No pain, No Gain
I'll make you pay
No pain, No Gain
I'll make you pay
I feel your eyes beneath the dirt
I’m real sorry, didn’t mean for you to get hurt
I’ll make it up in the later years to come
I’ll have to find a brand new girl to love
It doesn’t matter what you thought of me
You’re a distant memory, a face I just can’t see
I see a young girl and she’s looking straight at me
No Pain No Gain
I’ve got a brand new prey
No Pain No Gain
I wonder if she should pray
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