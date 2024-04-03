Dr. Pierre Kory's urgent message for anybody who took the mRNA Covid "vaccines"

Dr. Pierre Kory has an urgent message for anybody who took the mRNA Covid "vaccines": "Do not get vaccinated, ever again, with an mRNA vaccine. Do not let family members get vaccinated... The farther you are out from your last one, I think your prognosis is much, much better."
Credit:
@SteveDeaceShow
https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1775441959949050156?s=20
