Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Pierre Kory's urgent message for anybody who took the mRNA Covid "vaccines"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2229 Subscribers
Shop now
974 views
Published 21 hours ago

Dr. Pierre Kory has an urgent message for anybody who took the mRNA Covid "vaccines": "Do not get vaccinated, ever again, with an mRNA vaccine. Do not let family members get vaccinated... The farther you are out from your last one, I think your prognosis is much, much better."


Credit:

@SteveDeaceShow

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1775441959949050156?s=20

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket