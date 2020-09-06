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Anti-Milo Yiannopoulos Rioters Burn UC Berkeley | True News
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35 views • September 06, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3581/antimilo-yiannopoulos-rioters-burn-uc-berkeley-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3581-anti-milo-yiannopoulos-rioters-burn-uc-berkeley-true-news
The University of California at Berkeley was in flames on Wednesday after violent leftist rioters shut down a shut down the finale of Milo Yiannopoulos’s college lecture tour. Innocent supporters of President Donald Trump were assaulted, property was destroyed and free speech disgraced on the infamous site of the 1960’s student Free Speech movement.
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The University of California at Berkeley was in flames on Wednesday after violent leftist rioters shut down a shut down the finale of Milo Yiannopoulos’s college lecture tour. Innocent supporters of President Donald Trump were assaulted, property was destroyed and free speech disgraced on the infamous site of the 1960’s student Free Speech movement.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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