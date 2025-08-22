Maduro declares mobilization of 4.5 million militias in Venezuela to thwart US threats - ENG narrated

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maduro declares mobilization of 4.5 million militias in Venezuela to thwart US threats
Plans to strengthen rural/urban militias & organize combat groups
Tasks to defend the country's ‘territory, peace & sovereignty’
Footage: La Vanguardia
Adding: China slams US naval buildup off Venezuela and warns Trump
Beijing is against Venezuela sovereignty violation and supports Maduro — China FM spokesman