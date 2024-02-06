Secession or Nullification

While spineless House Republicans continue droning on about Biden’s mysterious refusal to secure the border, the leaders of Texas decided to take action. And their attempt to secure their border with Mexico while ignoring a Supreme Court order that more or less allows the feds to take down border barriers have triggered conversation about Texas secession. Christian Gomez and Peter Rykowski of The John Birch Society research department discuss whether Texas should secede or nullify.



This segment was originally part of the New American Daily on February 5, 2024



