All Doctors & Scientists Need To Watch This Report About The Decades Of Lies & Deceptions In The Medical & Scientific Fields

Dr Lee Merritt Interviews Dr Poornima Wagh and these two doctors of medical treatment and of science & research confirm and conclude that there is mostly fraud in educational materials and textbooks in their fields of study. The medical industry has been very fraudulent in their biological studies and researches and this includes medical doctors, scientists and administration of medical and scientific studies.

The fraud is on and has been on for many decades and it is now obvious that many people have lost their lives due to the lies and deceptions in the medical and scientific industries due to mistreatment, malpractice and ignorance and compliance to the fraud.

This video really needs to be shared widely and tens of thousands of doctors and scientists in the medical and biological study fields need to be awakened to the fact that they are operating and administrating treatments to patients on false information. It should be apparent to everyone that this fraud, these lies and deceptions are being done for money but also for shortening peoples lives and ending their lives completely. And this evil has been going on for many decades and no doubt that the Rockefellers initiated these evils upon an unsuspecting public that have trusted the medical industry and their doctors and the medical and scientific researchers for doing what is good and right.

So now... make the world aware of this terrible evil so that a patient can become educated and seek proper treatment for whatever health problem they may be suffering from.





Video link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/medical-fraud





