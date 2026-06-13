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OpenAI's Half-Trillion Dollar Data Center Sparks Power Battle
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Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com



* OpenAI advanced negotiations lease proposed 10-gigawatt Ohio campus, potentially largest data center project ever considered.

* First phase launches 2028, with costs exceeding $500 billion and massive infrastructure requirements for operations.

* Ohio lawmakers seek regulations ensuring hyperscalers cover electricity costs amid rising energy demand and concerns.

* Community opposition and environmental worries have delayed or canceled several data center expansion plans nationwide.

* Industry spending surge highlights tensions between AI ambitions, finances, and infrastructure capacity and resource limits.



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