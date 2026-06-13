OpenAI's Half-Trillion Dollar Data Center Sparks Power Battle

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* OpenAI advanced negotiations lease proposed 10-gigawatt Ohio campus, potentially largest data center project ever considered.
* First phase launches 2028, with costs exceeding $500 billion and massive infrastructure requirements for operations.
* Ohio lawmakers seek regulations ensuring hyperscalers cover electricity costs amid rising energy demand and concerns.
* Community opposition and environmental worries have delayed or canceled several data center expansion plans nationwide.
* Industry spending surge highlights tensions between AI ambitions, finances, and infrastructure capacity and resource limits.
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