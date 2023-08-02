He was left on the road, wrapped in a towel as a scapegoat. At first we thought he was dead

Pitiful Animal





Aug 1, 2023





Poor Guclu was made a scapegoat

After that, he was wrapped in a towel and left on the side of the road

At first we thought he was dead

But when we saw that he was still breathing, we immediately took him to the vet and received first aid.

It was determined that he was abused, bleeding profusely

The neck was strangled with wires and had deep scars.Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02x60_9Tnak