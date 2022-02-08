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Trucker Freedom CONvoy? Psychic Insights on PsyOps, Social Engineering,and the Great Reset
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140 views • February 08, 2022
Video sources: Focus Sessions, Lynn "Trucker Movement - Good OR Bad??" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vp2tagUdg54
Peiadian Healer "Truck Protests, Texas Winter Prediction..." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h9wjpapSr0
KILLUMINATI13420 "Truckers CON-voy Did You Fall For It" https://www.bitchute.com/video/DO84KvA0Jbwo/
Tony Sayers: "Why I Don't Trust The Truck Protests And Freedom Convoys!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDInzbBryx0
Joachim Bartoll: "Trucker Fr33dom Convoy – come on, it’s a Psy-Op! (updated Jan. 29)" https://bartoll.se/2022/01/staged-fr33dom-convoy-psy-op/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
Peiadian Healer "Truck Protests, Texas Winter Prediction..." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h9wjpapSr0
KILLUMINATI13420 "Truckers CON-voy Did You Fall For It" https://www.bitchute.com/video/DO84KvA0Jbwo/
Tony Sayers: "Why I Don't Trust The Truck Protests And Freedom Convoys!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDInzbBryx0
Joachim Bartoll: "Trucker Fr33dom Convoy – come on, it’s a Psy-Op! (updated Jan. 29)" https://bartoll.se/2022/01/staged-fr33dom-convoy-psy-op/
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
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