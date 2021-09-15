More Vaccine Bloodwork: Blood Cells Reportedly Clotting After Vaccine

MIRRORED from TimTruthThis is a report from French doctors, who compare the blood of normal people with the blood of people who have been injected with the Pfizer vaccine.The presence of fibers that are shiny can be clearly seen in these images.In addition, the doctor says: "The blood of vaccinated people clots easily; "And taking blood samples is not easy, even from their fingers."French doctors have been explicitly instructed not to describe those who die from the vaccine, but only to burn them. But they bravely disobeyed, and conducted independent research.Blood clots in the brain of someone who died from the Pfizer vaccine can be seen at the end of the film.