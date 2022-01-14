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Lynn Channel Jan 14, 2022
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50 views • January 13, 2022
Bombshell!!! Mga dokumentong galing sa DARPA na under ng Department of Defence sa America na nagsasabi na itong SARS-COV-2 ay gawa ng ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE PROGRAM (USA) sa WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY.. Na ang I\/3RM3CTIN, HCQ AT INT3RF3RON ay epektibong gamot sa Covid19... Na ang mRNA bakulaw hindi gumagana. At ang pagpigil ng mga totoong balita sa parte ng mga gobierno at pinagkakatiwalaan nating media!!! Mga Ka Curious pls share bec. SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING. Maraming salamat po. ♥️😘🙏
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