True glory is only found in your eternal position.

James lesson #27; James is dealing with false doctrine, such as Judaism entering his congregation, therefore he addresses this issue along with other concerns. The arrogance of the wealthy looking down upon the poor was another problem area. James reminds all of us GOD looks at the heart, your flesh is never going to be in the eternal state. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!