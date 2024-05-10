Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 SATANISTS are SNATCHING DEFEAT from the JAWS OF VICTORY; marvel at their STUPIDITY! MVI_0644
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
261 Subscribers
Shop now
49 views
Published Yesterday

Satanists are not the brightest lamps in the street. They actively pursue their own destruction. Many would be blind to this outcome. Talk about being disconnected from reality!

Keywords
godlovejesussineducationspiritualityreligionluciferianismiqtorahsufferinghateservicestupidityjoyenlightenmentelevationtranscendenceiniquityblisseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencysataninsm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket