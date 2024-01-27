How Did the DHS FAIL at Stopping this MS-13 Killer?

Glenn Beck
Mother Tammy Nobles is suing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security over the brutal murder of her daughter, Kayla Hamilton, at the hands of an illegal immigrant. According to Tammy, not only did the DHS fail to even notice the boy's MS-13 tattoos or do any background check before allowing him to travel from Texas to Maryland, but neither it nor CPS bothered to secure him after he became a lead suspect in her daughter’s death. She joins Glenn to tell her daughter’s story and explain why she holds the DHS responsible: ““They failed Kayla … I am not going to take this lying down. My daughter deserves better.”
You can support Tammy HERE: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bring-kayl...
