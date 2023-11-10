Saving Babies- Prolife Firebrand Candice Keller! 🔥

Candice Keller is at Savannah Center at Chappell Crossing.
Gabby
https://www.pregnancychoice.net/?fbclid=IwAR131NQlP_pe7d1gwgFXmygyBz480tjPCj39nte-th7Gx61W2CUx6ubcB2gPlease SHARE!!! We are at Candice Keller's pregnancy center gala tonight and the speaker is bringing the fire to what Ohio needs to do to fix this SERIOUS ISSUE!! We are now going to be an abortion tourism state!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.