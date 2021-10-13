LOUDOUN COUNTY'S WAR ON PARENTS CONTINUES...

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Thanks to good investigative reporting by The Daily Wire, the full horror of the story of one ninth grade girl assaulted in a Loudoun County school bathroom has come out. The father was vilified as a "domestic terrorist" for calling the school board out on sweeping the assault under the rug. Now the tables are turning. Also today, a brave Wyoming teen stands up for principle and an update on Southwest Airlines and the vax mandate ban in Texas.