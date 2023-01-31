THIS WILL BLOW YOUR MIND 🏰 CASTLEGATE

⁣Special thanks to South Alabama! Thumbnail: https://i.imgur.com/2GJkJEV.jpg

Source of text: Karen Parmar [emphasis by VfB]

"According to a source within the Memphis PD, the 5 charged officers weren't hired through the usual structured PD hiring process. (((City leaders))) felt the existing process was too strict and kept (((certain people))) from getting jobs at the department. (((City leaders))) began their own hiring process and then pushed new hires into the agency, bypassing the testing procedures in place at the department. You can read between the lines what that all means.

All 5 of the charged officers were hired by the City, and didn't go through the rigorous PD testing process. This is what quota hiring looks like: lawsuits and dead innocents. The city should pay off the lawsuits instead of the PD. This murder wasn't created by old-school procedures or (((white supremacy))); this murder was directly facilitated by liberal policy."

Hey - were you aware that there were 6 officers present at the time of the fatal thuggery?

Guess what - he wasn't Black!

Let's use (((Reuters))) for this time capsule:

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Memphis Police Department on Monday said it had suspended a sixth officer when the investigation into beating death of Tyre Nichols opened weeks ago, a disclosure that came days after five other officers were charged with the Black man's murder.

The suspended officer - identified as Preston Hemphill - was relieved of duty with pay pending a hearing, the Memphis Police Department said. No criminal charges have been announced against Hemphill, who has worked for the department since 2018. A spokesperson declined to comment on why his suspension was not announced earlier.

Theresa Carlson, a spokesperson for the department, declined to comment on Hemphill's specific involvement in the events leading up to the fatal beating.One of four videos included footage from Hemphill's body camera, the New York Times reported, citing a statement from his attorney, Lee Gerald. Reuters could not immediately reach Gerald for comment.Gerald told the Times that Hemphill was present for the traffic stop but not at the beating, which took place in a second location after Nichols ran away."

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who represents the Nichols family, criticized the department for not firing Hemphill nor disclosing his involvement. He also criticized prosecutors for not charging Hemphill."

The news today from Memphis officials that Officer Preston Hemphill was reportedly relieved of duty weeks ago, but not yet terminated or charged, is extremely disappointing," Crump said on Monday in a statement. "Why is his identity and the role he played in Tyre’s death just now coming to light?"

Over the weekend, protesters gathered and called for policing reforms in Memphis and other cities, from New York City to Sacramento, California, where Nichols once lived.The peaceful demonstrations contrasted with sometimes violent scenes that unfolded after a bystander's video of the 2020 police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis shocked the nation.

The Memphis branch of the NAACP on Sunday called for all officers and first responders involved in Nichols' death to be held accountable.Some of the officers involved in the beating were a part of SCORPION, the specialized police unit that the department disbanded on Saturday. Last week, the Memphis Fire Dep't said that two employees who responded to the incident were "relieved of duty."

WhatwhatWHAT?!?

