The First Interrogation of Volyn, the Commander of so called 36th Marine Brigade. Azovstall Surrender. - Translation in Description. 052022

Commander of 36th Marine brigade of Ukraine, he surrendered at Azovstal today.

he commander of the 36th Marine Brigade Sergey Volynsky



Commander of the Azov* Denis Prokopenko (Radish) and Deputy Commander Svyatoslav Palamar (Kalina) are also being held captive by the Russian military.



*banned in the Russian Federation



The first interrogation of "Volyn" commander of so called 36th Marine Brigade, this is what was said:

-Are you all going out?

-Yes

– Is there anyone else on the territory of the plant?

– The entire 36th brigade and its representatives are now here with me. There are no more marines on the territory of the plant.

– Are there foreigners on the territory of the plant?

- Generally there were

- VIPs?

– I don't know about it.

-Who was, where was he?

– There are foreigners in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

– Are the curators foreign?

– I don’t know any foreign curators who would give any instructions

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More news:

#Breaking

The territory of "Azovstal" is completely liberated - Russian Ministry of Defense



Underground facilities of Azovstal, where the militants were hiding, came under the full control of the Russian armed forces - Russian Defense Ministry



The so-called "commander" of "Azov" was taken out in a special armored car because of the hatred of the Mariupol residents and the desire for reprisals against him - Russian Ministry of Defense



Shoigu reported to Putin on the completion of the operation and the complete liberation of the Azovstal plant and Mariupol from Ukrainian militants



Also, this was said today by Zelensky:

A lot of pilots died trying to break through to Azovstal - Zelensky



The President of Ukraine acknowledged that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered significant losses among the flight crew, but could not organize an air corridor with the Azovstal plant in Mariupol



"A very large number of people died - our pilots ... Why? Because there were no air corridors to Azovstal because of Russia's powerful air defense," Zelensky said.